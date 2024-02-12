Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $175.77. 1,953,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

