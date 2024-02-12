Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,599,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,928,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

