Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $733.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,683. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $745.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $620.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $696.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

