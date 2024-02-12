iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 52-Week High at $330.56

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $330.56 and last traded at $330.27, with a volume of 478220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,391,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

