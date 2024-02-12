SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.04. 97,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 384,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $562.13 million and a P/E ratio of -40.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.