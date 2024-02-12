Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.72. Approximately 199,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,743,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at $120,181,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 7,940 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $292,906.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,293.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,139 shares of company stock worth $6,471,839. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Read More

