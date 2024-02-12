Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Rises By 316.6%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a growth of 316.6% from the January 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yoshitsu by 28.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Yoshitsu Price Performance

Yoshitsu stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. 378,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,688. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Yoshitsu has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

