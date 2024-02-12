iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.80

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.80 and last traded at $73.75, with a volume of 46442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.62.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

