Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $297.05

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $297.05 and last traded at $296.78, with a volume of 58508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $296.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.98 and its 200 day moving average is $260.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

