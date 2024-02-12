Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.02

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.02 and last traded at $52.96, with a volume of 179908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

