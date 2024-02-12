iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.64

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.64 and last traded at $85.62, with a volume of 217946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 139,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 95,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

