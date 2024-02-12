SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.42

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.42 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 614599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

