iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.25

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.25 and last traded at $117.22, with a volume of 80698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 97,408 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,035,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

