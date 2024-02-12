ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.49

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.49 and last traded at $80.39, with a volume of 1091828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.17.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDOW. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

