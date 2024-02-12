Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.30

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLFGet Free Report) (TSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.30 and last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 114338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLFGet Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $67,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

