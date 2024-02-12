Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.30

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.30 and last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 114338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $67,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.