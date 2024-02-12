iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 188.1% from the January 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.96. The stock had a trading volume of 290,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $113.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

