Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in January

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the January 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Bond Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. 27,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $16.68.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
