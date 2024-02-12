Short Interest in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Expands By 193.5%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, an increase of 193.5% from the January 15th total of 146,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Greenwave Technology Solutions worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:GWAV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.92. 97,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:GWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 91.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.39%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.

