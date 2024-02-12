Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declines By 81.1%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VGI remained flat at $7.67 during midday trading on Monday. 64,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $8.20.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
