Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declines By 81.1%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VGI remained flat at $7.67 during midday trading on Monday. 64,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $8.20.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

