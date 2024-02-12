OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 668,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,066,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 207,368,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,220,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,368,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,220,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,904,867.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,893,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,069 over the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $38,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

