Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.60

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.60 and last traded at $84.60, with a volume of 40725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACA. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,780,000 after buying an additional 297,407 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

