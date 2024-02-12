Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.75

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 25819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CET. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 615.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Central Securities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

