WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.89

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.89 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 192359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 137,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

