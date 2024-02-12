SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $389.00

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $389.00 and last traded at $388.84, with a volume of 1023100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.15.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

