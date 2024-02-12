Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.98

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 26015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $903.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,925 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

