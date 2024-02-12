Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.22

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.22 and last traded at $97.12, with a volume of 86690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Glaukos

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $4,856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,403 shares of company stock worth $21,547,013. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.