Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.13

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 112691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,082,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,573,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,634 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,162,000 after purchasing an additional 993,240 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

