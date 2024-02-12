Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.10

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.10 and last traded at $78.98, with a volume of 288349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.44.

FOUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 340,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 120,589 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 771,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,357,000 after buying an additional 77,967 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

