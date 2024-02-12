TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Short Interest Update

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the January 15th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 46,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,945. TXO Partners has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 64.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 125.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

