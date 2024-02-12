TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 141.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 140,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82,225 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 136,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 864,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 147,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 395,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 116,495 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TSI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. 81,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,949. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

