Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Short Interest Update

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tristar Acquisition I Price Performance

TRIS remained flat at $10.89 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,589. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Tristar Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tristar Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Tristar Acquisition I by 15.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,115,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 149,099 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 6.9% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,013,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 813,160 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the third quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 313.0% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 498,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 378,032 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tristar Acquisition I

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

