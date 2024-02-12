O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading Up 7.9%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 603,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,884,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Citigroup downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

