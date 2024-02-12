Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Short Interest Up 359.7% in January

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 359.7% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Development

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Osisko Development by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Osisko Development by 2,497.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Development Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ODV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $200.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

