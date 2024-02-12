POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Short Interest Update

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, an increase of 364.1% from the January 15th total of 35,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

POET Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of POET traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.33. 57,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). POET Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,526.04% and a negative return on equity of 184.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of POET Technologies

About POET Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in POET Technologies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in POET Technologies during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

