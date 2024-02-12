Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Up 7.2%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.98 and last traded at $75.95. 821,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,579,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.87.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $616.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

