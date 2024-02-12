Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 3,912,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 15,650,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,324,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,654,000 after buying an additional 30,446,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,709,000 after buying an additional 2,404,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after buying an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after buying an additional 8,806,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,249 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

