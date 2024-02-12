Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 202.1% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 32,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

