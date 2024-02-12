Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 30,403 shares.The stock last traded at $86.65 and had previously closed at $86.84.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

