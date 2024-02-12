WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0445 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $34.04 million and approximately $429,209.59 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

