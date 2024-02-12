Substratum One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.19 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 42% against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.19 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00015701 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,544.30 or 0.99588165 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00185260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035884 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

