Short Interest in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR) Grows By 65.6%

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Andretti Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the third quarter worth $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Andretti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000.

Andretti Acquisition stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,378. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. Andretti Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Andretti Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

