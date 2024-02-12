Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $18,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after buying an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,914,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2,989.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,036,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.60). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 67.61% and a negative net margin of 326.75%. The company had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

