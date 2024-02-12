Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 410,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 304,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,614. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

