Short Interest in Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Expands By 80.0%

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,500 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 211,400 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ault Alliance Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN AULT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.45. Ault Alliance has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1,674.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($95.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative net margin of 150.88% and a negative return on equity of 157.00%.
Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, BNI, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, AGREE, and Ault Disruptive.
