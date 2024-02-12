Short Interest in Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Expands By 80.0%

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,500 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 211,400 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ault Alliance Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN AULT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.45. Ault Alliance has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1,674.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($95.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative net margin of 150.88% and a negative return on equity of 157.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ault Alliance stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ault Alliance, Inc. during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Ault Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, BNI, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, AGREE, and Ault Disruptive.

