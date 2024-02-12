Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Hits $2,827.64 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $3.64 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $2,827.64 or 0.05683795 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 561,933 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 561,758.75447124. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,747.05951431 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $4,169,854.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

