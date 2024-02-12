Gerard G. Colella Sells 10,000 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,162,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MKSI traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.77. 498,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,929. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 41.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

