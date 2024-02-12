Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Director Purchases $104,616.00 in Stock

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

TGI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. 757,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TGI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triumph Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Triumph Group by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 102,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Triumph Group by 1,071.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,720,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Triumph Group by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.