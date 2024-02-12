Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.0 %

FI traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $144.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,522. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.