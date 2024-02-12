ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.11% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,074,000 after buying an additional 530,757 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $36,989,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,732 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 185,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,723,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.43. 12,482,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,160,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

