Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 14,222 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $1,070,525,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after buying an additional 880,506 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,432,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,915. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.98 and a 200 day moving average of $148.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

